Woman held captive in shed: Suspect said 'you're mine' before kidnapping

The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)

A woman who was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard spoke in court on Thursday.

It's the first time Jennifer Elliott has seen Dennis Dunn since investigators said he kidnapped her last week.

Dunn, 45, was arrested and charged with her kidnapping.

[Police: Woman held captive in pit, neighbor arrested]

Elliott, 30, has lived at a home in Blanchester virtually her entire life. She's known Dunn about half of her life.

"I've become to know him well. He was always next door... so that's how I knew him," she said.

In the months leading up to the kidnapping, Elliott said she became scared of Dunn.

"Death threats... he would make and called me a piece of... piece of s***," she said.

Elliott said she doesn't remember much in the hours surrounding the kidnapping.

She said she was outside smoking a cigarette on her porch just before midnight, and the next thing she remembers is waking up in the shed where she wasn't alone.

"All I remember is he said, 'you're mine.' When he closed the shed door he did say, I love you,'" Elliott said.

Elliott testified she tried to come up with an excuse for her to be let go.

"I told him that I was going to be back with my ex husband, thinking that that would help me, and that just made it worse," she said.

[Police: Kidnapping suspect has history of mental health issues]

[Neighbor: Kidnapping suspect was a 'keep to himself type']

The officer who rescued Elliott spoke about how he found her in the shed as she was yelling for dear life.

"I knocked on the front of the shed, and I thought what I heard was a faint knocking. I went to the back of the shed and I could hear knocking a little louder and I yelled, 'Jennifer, if you are in there knock twice,' and I heard two distinct knocks and then heard a female voice that sounded in distress," Michael Keller said.

Dunn's defense attorney contends Elliott voluntarily went into the shed to hide from her mother. He's also asking the court to send Dunn for a mental health evaluation.

The judge ultimately decided that the case against Dunn will go to a grand jury.

