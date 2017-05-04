Kroger introducing 'Prep Pared' meal kits for two

Kroger's cooking up a strategy to compete with meal kit companies like Blue Apron, Hello Fresh and Peach Dish.

The company has launched its own new line of dinner kits called "Prep Pared.”

The kits come with everything you need to create a meal for two, including the recipe.

Prices start at around $14.

Right now, they're only available the Oakley Marketplace store.

