Best places to watch Flying Pig Marathon

GUIDE: 2017 Flying Pig Marathon

There's several fan party zones throughout the 26.2 mile course.

You can enjoy entertainment, refreshments and, of course, a front row view of the marathon.

Spectator viewing and party zones:

Start line Mehring Way at Elm Street

Moerlein Start line party: Moerlein Lager House Buffet Brunch

Downtown: Seventh Street and Central Avenue

O'Bryonville: Springer School

East End: Delta Avenue

Eden Park: Eden Park Playground

Hyde Park: Hyde Park Square

Mariemont: Mariemont Square

Downtown: The Jack Casino Area

Finish line: Pete Rose Way near Adams Landing

Tips to be a great spectator:

Make noise, clap hands, play music to encourage the runners

Praise the runners individually

Stay positive in your cheering

Position yourself on difficult parts of the course where runners need the most encouragement

Make distinctive signs

Host a party, if the course runs past your home

Stick around to cheer runners toward the end of the pack

General tips:

Prepare for weather conditions

Do not stand on the course during race

For additional tips and all things Flying Pig, visit: http://flyingpigmarathon.com/

