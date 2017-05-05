Best places to watch Flying Pig Marathon - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Best places to watch Flying Pig Marathon

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Not running the Flying Pig Marathon or Half-Marathon?

The second most exciting activity is cheering on the runners!

There's several fan party zones throughout the 26.2 mile course.

You can enjoy entertainment, refreshments and, of course, a front row view of the marathon.

Spectator viewing and party zones:

  • Start line Mehring Way at Elm Street
  • Moerlein Start line party: Moerlein Lager House Buffet Brunch
  • Downtown: Seventh Street and Central Avenue 
  • O'Bryonville: Springer School
  • East End: Delta Avenue
  • Eden Park: Eden Park Playground
  • Hyde Park: Hyde Park Square
  • Mariemont: Mariemont Square
  • Downtown: The Jack Casino Area
  • Finish line: Pete Rose Way near Adams Landing

Tips to be a great spectator:

  • Make noise, clap hands, play music to encourage the runners
  • Praise the runners individually
  • Stay positive in your cheering
  • Position yourself on difficult parts of the course where runners need the most encouragement
  • Make distinctive signs
  • Host a party, if the course runs past your home
  • Stick around to cheer runners toward the end of the pack

General tips:

  • Prepare for weather conditions
  • Do not stand on the course during race

For additional tips and all things Flying Pig, visit: http://flyingpigmarathon.com/

