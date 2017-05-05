NB I-71 reopens after crash, semi fire

All lanes have reopened on northbound Interstate 71 at Fields Ertel Road.

A crash and semi -tractor trailer fire blocked all lanes of the highway for more than an hour Friday morning.

No one was hurt when the accident occurred about 8:40 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Flames engulfed the semi for several minutes before rescue crews arrived and extinguished the blaze.

Northbound traffic was at a standstill and backed up before I-275.

The southbound side of the highway at Fields Ertel Road was also crawling.

Heavy downpours moving through the Tri-State are causing other crashes and flooding on some roads.

High water closed the right lane on westbound Norwood Lateral before the Reading Road exit about 8:30 a.m., Norwood police said.

No accidents were reported, but several almost occurred.

Over in Anderson Township, Sutton Road is shut down between 2 Mile and Eversole for high water, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Crews also responded to a report of a tree down at the ramp off eastbound I-275 onto Montgomery Road in Montgomery, they said.

The rain is still going strong in downtown Cinci! Here's a look from inside the live truck at how hard it's raining! @FOX19 @FOX19Frank pic.twitter.com/lAK4zhsRGw — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) May 5, 2017

