NB I-71 reopens after crash, semi fire

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Photo: AJ Parker Photo: AJ Parker
SYMMES TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

All lanes have reopened on northbound Interstate 71 at Fields Ertel Road.

A crash and semi -tractor trailer fire blocked all lanes of the highway for more than an hour Friday morning.

No one was hurt when the accident occurred about 8:40 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Flames engulfed the semi for several minutes before rescue crews arrived and extinguished the blaze.

Northbound traffic was at a standstill and backed up before I-275. 

The southbound side of the highway at Fields Ertel Road was also crawling.

Heavy downpours moving through the Tri-State are causing other crashes and flooding on some roads.

High water closed the right lane on westbound Norwood Lateral before the Reading Road exit about 8:30 a.m., Norwood police said.

No accidents were reported, but several almost occurred.

Over in Anderson Township, Sutton Road is shut down between 2 Mile and Eversole for high water, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Crews also responded to a report of a tree down at the ramp off eastbound I-275 onto Montgomery Road in Montgomery, they said.

