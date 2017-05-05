Mike Brown says Bengals 'took a risk' on Mixon

When the Bengals drafted controversial running back Joe Mixon last week, the decision raised eyebrows the team added another player to their roster with a history of violence.

Mixon was caught on tape hitting a woman, shattering several bones in her face in 2014. The optics of the situation were highlighted by the NFL bringing in players with baggage and domestic violence issues, beginning with Ray Rice and underlined by the Adam Jones incident.

Bengals owner Mike Brown says they “took a risk” in a letter he wrote in the Cincinnati Enquirer Friday. But he believes Mixon has paid his debt to society and deserves a second chance.

“We believe Joe has put this behind him and that he can turn into the player and community member that creates a plus for Cincinnati,” Brown wrote in the Enquirer. “We are going to do everything in our power to make this happen.”

However, the team’s owner acknowledges Mixon’s violent past, saying he did “a terrible thing his freshman year at college.”

“What is clear is that it is unacceptable for a man to strike a woman,” Brown wrote. “If given the chance, Joe can write a chapter in Cincinnati sports history that both he and Cincinnati can be proud of.”

