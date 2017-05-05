Consider This: Teacher appreciation week

If you had to name five people who had a positive impact on your life, the odds are that at least one of them is a teacher.

That teacher opened your mind to ideas and opportunities you hadn't thought of before. That person encouraged you to work toward your goals or believed in you when you weren't sure you believed in yourself.

The men and women who choose education are mostly dedicated, hardworking and underpaid.

Consider this. This coming week is teacher appreciation week. Reach out to a teacher who made a difference in your life.

Educators don't usually get money or fame - your heartfelt thanks will be a nice bonus!

