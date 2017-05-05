Police looking for man wanted for rape

Cincinnati police are looking for a man who is wanted for rape.

Police said 26-year-old Darren Lally's last known address is 801 Considine Ave. in East Price Hill and works for a local moving company on the west side which houses their moving trucks on Muddy Creek.

Lally is 6'3" and weighs 165 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on where Lally may be, police ask that you immediately call 911.

Callers may also contact the Cincinnati Police Personal Crimes Unit at 513-352-6474 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

