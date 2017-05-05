Norwood man pleads guilty to sex crimes while on house arrest

A Norwood man will spend at least ten years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes in state and federal court.

Cody Jackson, 21, was on house arrest for a 2015 abduction case when he met an underage girl on social media, according to federal officials. He lured the girl to his Norwood apartment for sex.

Jackson raped the 14-year-old girl while he held her captive for months. The victim gave birth to Jackson’s child was he was in jail.

Authorities arrested Jackson in Utah in 2015.

On Friday, Jackson pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to coercion and enticement of a minor.

Last month he pleaded guilty to state charges - four counts of sexual misconduct and one count of interference with custody.

