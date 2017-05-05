VIDEO: NKY mother assaults bus driver, monitor

According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.Full Story >
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.Full Story >
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.Full Story >
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.Full Story >
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theFull Story >
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theFull Story >
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.Full Story >
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.Full Story >
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.Full Story >
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.Full Story >