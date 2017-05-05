In-depth look at the Kentucky Derby and Flying Pig forecasts

Whether you’re heading down to Louisville for the weekend or staying in town, showers will be around, but it won’t be a wash out.



For those heading to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby Saturday, the worst part of the day will be the morning hours. Showers look likely during this period and will likely make the track and infield a bit muddy. As we move into the afternoon though, showers will back off. It will likely be dry by the time the main race is run at 6:34 p.m. and there’s a good chance the sun will be starting to come out. You may want to keep the rain jackets around though, not for the rain, but the cooler than usual weather. High temps will only peak in the upper 50s.



Meanwhile in Cincinnati, we’re not expecting as much rain Saturday. Isolated showers will be possible during the morning and through the afternoon, but much of the time things will be dry. More clouds than sun, breezy, and cool, but warmer than Friday. As all remaining showers exit and skies clear Friday evening, temperatures will tumble though.



By the time Sunday morning rolls around, temperatures near sunrise will be starting in the upper 30s. With much more sun expected though, we will be warming up fairly quickly. Look for mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions with temperatures eventually reaching 60 degrees. Runners in the Flying Pig will probably enjoy the cooler temps, but if you’re just a spectator, be sure to grab the jackets on your way out the door Sunday morning.

