One dead, one critical after car crashes into building

Speed and impairment appear to be factors in a deadly crash according to Cincinnati Police.

It happened in the 2800 block of Montana Ave. around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said Adam Kordes, 29, lost control of his car, crossing the yellow line striking the curb. The vehicle then went airborne, rolled over and crashed into a building.

Firefighters had to extricate Kordes and his passenger, Albert Biggers, 29.

Biggers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kordes was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators said neither man was wearing a seat belt.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.

