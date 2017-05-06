East Price Hill man wanted for rape arrested

A man accused of rape has been booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Cincinnati Police issued an alert on Friday, asking the public to be on the lookout for Darren Lally, 26.

According to court documents, Lally physically assaulted a woman and forced her to engage in sexual activity, causing injury.

The incident reportedly happened May 2 on W. 8th St.

Lally was taken into custody Friday evening.

He's being held on a $500,000 bond.

