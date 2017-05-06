Police: Man shot in tavern parking lot

Cincinnati Police are investigating after a man was shot early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 1100 block of W. Galbraith Rd. around 12:45 a.m.

Investigators said the 33-year-old victim was in the parking lot of the Rustic Tavern when he was confronted by a man wearing all black.

The suspect fired several shots, striking the victim.

Police said the victim left the scene on foot and was unable to tell police where the suspect went.

No word on the victim's condition.

On April 24, a man was gunned down in the same area.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

