Two suspects sought in Green Township gas station robbery

Authorities are searching for two men following an armed robbery at a gas station.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. Saturday at the BP in the 5400 block of Old Rybolt Rd.

Investigators said one man ran around the counter and pulled out a handgun, pointing it at the clerk and demanding money.

The other suspect stood in front of the counter.

The men took off with an unknown amount of cash from the register.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the pair drove away in a newer model Nissan Sentra, dark in color with Indiana license plates, last seen towards Harrison Ave.

One suspect is described as a white man, 6'00", 170 pounds, wearing a white scarf wrapped around his head, a black jacket and black jeans.

The second suspect is described as a white man, 6'00", 175 pounds, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt to cover his face and brown jeans.

Two employees were in the store at the time of the robbery.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

