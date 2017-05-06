Parts of Northern Kentucky under a boil water advisory

A boil water advisory was issued to parts of northern Kentucky Saturday afternoon.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officials issued the advisory for the entire city of Taylor Mill and Fairview. Parts of Covington and unincorporated Kenton County are also impacted.

The advisory is issued as a precautionary measure due to a loss of water pressure caused by a water main break, officials say.

No contamination has been confirmed. However, low water pressure increases the chances of harmful contaminants getting into the water system.

The Northern Kentucky Water District advises drinking water be boiled for at least three minutes at a rolling boil.

Also under and advisory are the following streets in Covington:

Parkview Dr.

Promontory Dr.

Howe Dr.

Sandman Dr.

Heatherwood Ct.

Forsythia Ct.

Blossom Lane

Garner Dr.

Alyssum Dr.

Sipple Dr.

Dave Court

Marnoam Dr.

Wayskin Dr.

Brandtly Ride Dr.

Owings Court

Knollview Court

Clover Dr.

Pampas Court

Berseem Court

Pride Parkway

Taylor Mill Road drom Vincent Drive South to Sipple Drive

The following streets in Kenton County:

Locust Pk from Decoursey Pk to 8768 Locust Pk.

Spanton Dr

Porter Rd from Decoursey Pk. to 9028 Porter Rd.

