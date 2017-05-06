10-year-old in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Avo - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

10-year-old in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Avondale

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A 10-year-old suffered at least two gunshot wounds in Avondale Saturday evening. 

Police responded to the 500 block of Forest Avenue to an apparent drive-by just after 6 p.m. 

The boy is in critical, but stable condition in Children's Hospital. Police say he suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

The child was playing outside in the front yard at a relative's house when shots were seemingly fired randomly, authorities say. 

Police say the suspect might be driving a silver Nissan Altima or silver Mercury. 

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available. 

