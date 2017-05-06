Police: Norwood man facing attempted murder charges after attacking deputy

A Norwood man was taken into custody and is facing attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and felonious assault charges after allegedly knocking a police officer unconscious Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police say Jeffery Cooper, 29, attacked a deputy in the lobby of the Days Inn hotel in Columbia Township while he was trying to mediate a domestic dispute between Cooper and a female complainant just after 1 p.m.

During the attack, authorities say Cooper punched and chocked the deputy, causing him to become unconscious. Cooper allegedly kept attacking the deputy until additional law enforcement arrived and subdued him.

The deputy's name has not been released but is assigned to Hamilton County Sheriff's District 4. The deputy is 36-years-old and has been on the force since December of 2000.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police: 513-851-6000

