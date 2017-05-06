Attempted abduction outside of Cincinnati Planet Fitness

An attempted abduction outside of a Tri-State Planet Fitness has left one Cincinnati woman shaken.

“I keep telling him no and I’m telling him, like, stop, no, I’ve got to go home,” Alisha Zimmerman recalled. “I keep on pointing like I’m leaving… I’ve got to go home and he’s not understanding it.”

She said her attempted abductor spoke only in Spanish and showed her a google translate on his phone that read “can we talk in my car for 5 minutes.”

“He’s literally up against me. So I’m freaking out,” Zimmerman said. “He’s all up on me, he’s not taking no (for an answer)… like, I haven’t told this story without crying yet.”

As the man persisted Zimmer tells FOX19 she climbed into her car and had to elbow him out of the doorway before being able to seal herself in her car. She then took a picture of the man’s license plate and went to the police. Cincinnnati District 3 officers arrested 22-year-old Dominguez Marlon and he now faces a 3rd Degree Abduction charge.

“I want everybody else to be more cautious so I’m hoping that sharing this, people will realize that it does happen,” Zimmerman said. “You don’t realize that it’s going to happen, until it happens to you.”

“We talked and decided that it could be preventative if we told people that maybe some young girls would be more aware,” the girls mother, Felisha Zimmerman said.

