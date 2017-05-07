Jack Randall wins 19th annual Flying Pig Marathon - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Jack Randall wins 19th annual Flying Pig Marathon

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Jack Randall, 22, won the 19th Annual Flying Pig Marathon with a time of 2:33:46. 

Randall graduated last weekend from the University of Cincinnati. This was his fifth marathon, but first Flying Pig.

Second among the men was Emmett Saulnier, 21, of Terrace Park, in 2:35:15 and third was Brian Korody, 37, of Cincinnati, with a time of 2:42:10.

Kerry Lee, 42, was the female winner of the Flying Pig Marathon with a time of 2:53:55. Lee came in second or third in the race for the past six years. She coaches cross country for Anderson High School. 

Second among the women was Wendy Marshall, 42, of Cincinnati with a time of 3:00:04. Cincinnati native Katie Aerni, 35, was third with a time of 3:02:59. Her brother, Jack, won the Flying pig Marathon in 2003.

Tommy Kauffmann, 28,won the Paycor Half Marathon in 1:08.32. He is a 2016 U.S. Olympic Marathon qualifier. 

Jake Kasperski, 25, of Perrysburg, OH, took second with a time of 1:11:41. Matt Behrensmeyer, 34, of Villa Hills, KY took third place with a time of 1:13:05. He also came in third last year.

Lara Crofford, 27, was the female winner of the half marathon with a time of 1:20.23. She is an assistant track and cross country coach at UC.

The runner-up for the women's half marathon for the second year in a row was Katie Lenahan, 28, of Cincinnati, in 1:23:01. Kristen Leslie, 30, of Cincinnati took third place in 1:25:02.

37,244 people participated in all Flying Pig weekend events, representing all 50 states and 20 countries.

