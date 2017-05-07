Jack Randall wins 19th annual Flying Pig Marathon

Jack Randall, 22, won the 19th Annual Flying Pig Marathon with a time of 2:33:46.

Randall graduated last weekend from the University of Cincinnati. This was his fifth marathon, but first Flying Pig.

Our 2017 Male Marathon Winner is Jack Randall! #runflyingpig pic.twitter.com/C6m1mtPpA3 — Flying Pig Marathon (@RunFlyingPig) May 7, 2017

Second among the men was Emmett Saulnier, 21, of Terrace Park, in 2:35:15 and third was Brian Korody, 37, of Cincinnati, with a time of 2:42:10.

Kerry Lee, 42, was the female winner of the Flying Pig Marathon with a time of 2:53:55. Lee came in second or third in the race for the past six years. She coaches cross country for Anderson High School.

Our 2017 female marathon winner is Kerry Lee! #runflyingpig pic.twitter.com/hUFUVW109v — Flying Pig Marathon (@RunFlyingPig) May 7, 2017

Second among the women was Wendy Marshall, 42, of Cincinnati with a time of 3:00:04. Cincinnati native Katie Aerni, 35, was third with a time of 3:02:59. Her brother, Jack, won the Flying pig Marathon in 2003.

Tommy Kauffmann, 28,won the Paycor Half Marathon in 1:08.32. He is a 2016 U.S. Olympic Marathon qualifier.

The winner of the @PaycorInc half marathon is Tommy Kaufman! #runflyingpig pic.twitter.com/cAyWUEm9xZ — Flying Pig Marathon (@RunFlyingPig) May 7, 2017

Jake Kasperski, 25, of Perrysburg, OH, took second with a time of 1:11:41. Matt Behrensmeyer, 34, of Villa Hills, KY took third place with a time of 1:13:05. He also came in third last year.

Lara Crofford, 27, was the female winner of the half marathon with a time of 1:20.23. She is an assistant track and cross country coach at UC.

The runner-up for the women's half marathon for the second year in a row was Katie Lenahan, 28, of Cincinnati, in 1:23:01. Kristen Leslie, 30, of Cincinnati took third place in 1:25:02.

37,244 people participated in all Flying Pig weekend events, representing all 50 states and 20 countries.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.