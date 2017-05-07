Police: Two stabbed, one shot in fight at Mt. Healthy bar

Two people were stabbed and another shot at a bar on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Reminisce Sports Café, in the 8000 block of Hamilton Ave. around 2:15 a.m.

Three people were injured during an altercation that began inside the bar and ended in the parking lot, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Darryl Williams, 32, of Colerain Township, suffered a gunshot wound.

Dale Crawford, 34, of Cincinnati, and Rodney Midell, 35, of Cincinnati were both stabbed, according to officials.

All three were taken to local hospitals. One of the injured was flown by Air Care.

They are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

