Caught on Camera: Armed robbery at Batesville store

Police are investigating an armed robbery and it was all caught on surveillance cameras.

It happened at the KTS Food Mart, in the 1100 block of N. State Road 229, just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

The caller told dispatchers two people, believed to be men, with handguns robbed the store.

Surveillance video shows the suspects, both with their faces covered, entering the store. They go behind the counter, briefly out of sight of the cameras, then run out the front doors.

Investigators said the suspects demanded cash from the registers.

The suspects' vehicle is described as a black or dark colored passenger car, possibly a Ford Focus. It was last seen heading southbound on State Road 229.

Indiana State Police and the Batesville Police Department are investigating.

If you have any information, call the Batesville Police Department at (812) 934-3131.

