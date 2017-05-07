Man found dead during apartment fire investigation

A man's death is under investigation after a fire in Butler County.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Vandeveer St. around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

It was initially reported as a kitchen fire.

Middletown firefighters said a 59-year-old man was found dead in the apartment building.

He lived with someone else but that person was not home at the time of the fire, according to officials.

Everyone else in the building made it out safely.

The man's name and cause of death have not been released.

