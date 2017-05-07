Bengals sign WR John Ross and LB Carl Lawson

The Bengals signed two draft picks on Sunday.

WR John Ross of the University of Washington was the team's first round selection (ninth overall). He signed a four year contract, with a team option to extend it by one year.

“It’s great for John that this part of it is out of the way,” said Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis. “This gives him the opportunity to focus on finishing school and then football, and I think that’s important.”

Ross clocked a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, considered to be a combine record. He was named a Second-Team All-American by Associated Press, and he was an All Pac-12 First-Team player.

LB Carl Lawson of Auburn University, a fourth-round pick, also signed a four year contract. He was voted by SEC coaches as an All-SEC First-Team player, and he was named All-SEC Second Team by Associated Press.

The 2017 Bengals draft choices still unsigned are:

HB Joe Mixon (second round; Oklahoma)

DE Jordan Willis (third round; Kansas State)

WR Josh Malone (fourth round; Tennessee)

DT Ryan Glasgow (fourth round; Michigan)

K Jake Elliott (fifth round; Memphis)

C/G J.J. Dielman (fifth round; Utah)

LB Jordan Evans (sixth round; Oklahoma)

S Brandon Wilson (sixth round, Houston)

TE Mason Schreck (seven round; Buffalo)

