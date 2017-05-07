Gunman on-the-run after North Fairmont shooting - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Gunman on-the-run after North Fairmont shooting

A man was shot several times but none of the wounds were life-threatening. (Frankie Jupiter, FOX19 NOW) A man was shot several times but none of the wounds were life-threatening. (Frankie Jupiter, FOX19 NOW)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Police are responding to a scene in North Fairmont where an individual was shot several times, Sunday.

Authorities responded to the 2500 block of Trevor Place just after 5:30 p.m. 

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. 

Authorities say the gunman took off in a black Firebird. No further description of the suspect is available. 

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information is available. 

