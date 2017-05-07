'Cavernous Angioma Night' at Reds game Monday

Monday, May 8 is "Cavernous Angioma Night" at the Cincinnati Reds game at Great American Ballpark.

It is in honor of Dylan Mayers of West Chester. The five-year-old battles the rare brain illness which causes abnormal blood vessel tumors to form in his brain and spinal cord.

His family said that he has already had to have two neurosurgeries to remove bleeding lesions in his brain. Throughout his life, Dylan could continue to develop lesions that could cause more medical problems.

The event at the game is designed to raise awareness of cavernous angiomas and to raise money for the non-profit organization Angioma Alliance. There will be a pre-game ceremony.

If you would like to buy a ticket, Dylan's family is asking the community to purchase tickets to the game for $15 ($20 face value with $6 of every ticket benefiting Angioma Alliance.) You can purchase tickets or make a donation here.

