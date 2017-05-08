'Run4Papa' raises awareness, funds for dementia research through 'Flying Pig'

A North Carolina man traveled to Cincinnati Sunday to run in the Flying Pig half marathon and to raise awareness and funds for dementia research.

Jason Boschan of Charlotte, North Carolina is the founder of "Run4Papa."

Boschan is tackling races around the country and around the world in honor of his late grandfather, Dr. Louis "Papa" Heyman. Heyman was diagnosed with a rare form of dementia six years ago before he passed away.

This year, Boschan is running 10 half marathons in 10 states. Sunday, his third race was the Flying Pig half marathon in Cincinnati.

Boschan said that Cincinnati has a special place in his heart because his grandfather, who was a pediatrician for about 50 years, got his start at the University of Cincinnati's medical school.

"Just soaked in that atmosphere and where he got his start so long ago," Boschan said. "It's just really inspirational and exciting."

Whether Boschan finishes first or last or somewhere in between, he said that the ultimate goal is to motivate and encourage others to join him in the fight against two devastating diseases by working to help save families from heartache and working to help save lives.



"No matter whether it's a 5K, 10K, half or full marathon, when I think about the different challenges throughout a course or different temperatures or situations I'm in, it really seems miniscule to what family members are going through when it comes to Alzheimer's and dementia," Boschan said.

Boschan said he teams up with Northwestern University's Alzheimer's Disease Center and 100 percent of every dollar he raises through "Run4Papa" goes towards their research.



More than $200,000 has come in so far.

Boschan's next race is in Portland, Maine.

Anyone interested in learning more about "Run4Papa" or interested in donating can visit the website or Facebook page.

