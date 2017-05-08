NKY boxing gym fighting Parkinson's

A new boxing gym in Wilder, Kentucky aims to help those living with Parkinson’s Disease.

Rock Steady Boxing NKY opened last week and will soon start helping people in the Tri-State slow the symptoms of Parkinson’s.

Rock Steady Boxing, the first boxing program of its kind in the country, was founded in 2006 by former Marion County, Indiana Prosecutor, Scott C. Newman, who is living with Parkinson’s.

The program uses boxing techniques to favorably improve range of motion, flexibility, posture, and daily activities all intended to extend the perceived capabilities of the participant, according to the program’s website.

The program’s founders say boxers condition for optimal agility, speed, muscular endurance, accuracy, hand-eye coordination, footwork and overall strength to defend against and overcome opponents.

The Rock Steady Boxing program makes Parkinson’s disease the opponent.

Matthew Daniels, the owner of Rock Steady Boxing NKY is a longtime boxing patron.

Daniels says he heard of the program and became interested. Last year, Daniels went to the program’s headquarters in Indianapolis to train for the program.

He opened his own RSB gym last week.

A onetime consultation costs $175. Individual classes are $20. Annual monthly memberships are $150.



For more information, visit: www.rocksteadyboxingnky.com

