NKY police chase ends with search for driver in Anderson Twp

Police are searching for a driver who led them on a chase from Northern Kentucky into eastern Hamilton County early Monday, dispatchers confirm.

The pursuit began in Kenton County just after 4 a.m. with Erlanger police chasing a blue BMW that was reported stolen, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

The chase ensued along eastbound Interstate 275 into Campbell County and then across the Combs-Hehl Bridge over the Ohio River into Cincinnati, dispatchers confirmed.

The driver exited the highway onto Kellogg Avenue and passed Coney Island. The pursuit wound up in the area of Sutton Road and Patricia Lane before the driver bailed from the BMW on Watchview Court at Four Mile Road, dispatchers confirm.

Police detained a passenger at gunpoint, and that person is now in a police cruiser, according to dispatchers.

Just before 5 a.m., an ambulance was sent to the scene to treat a man who was suffering from a dog bite and head injury from falling, dispatchers confirm.

Authorities have not said yet if the man is the fleeing driver or someone else who happened to be in the area.

