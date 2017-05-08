Man accused of trying to kill deputy faces judge

A man accused of trying to kill a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy is expected to face a judge Monday morning.

Jeffrey Cooper Jr, 29, of Norwood faces charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and felonious assault.

According to court records, Cooper attacked a deputy in the lobby of the Days Inn hotel off Ridge Road in Columbia Township just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

The deputy responded to the hotel to mediate a domestic dispute between Cooper and a woman.

"There's this military guy that was dating my sister. He won't give her things back so we can get out of here," a man told a dispatcher when he called 911.

"He's very very irate. And we're just trying to get out, and he has her things, her belongings."

Cooper punched the deputy in the face, threw him to the ground and then got behind him, investigators wrote in an affidavit.

"Mr. Cooper then placed the officer in a choke hold which rendered the deputy unconscious for a period of time," the sworn statement reads.

Cooper was still attacking and choking the deputy when additional law enforcement arrived.

They said he ignored orders to stop, so they shocked him with a Taser to stop the threat against the deputy and to take Cooper into custody.

The Taser worked, and Cooper was apprehended without further incident.

The deputy was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment and admitted to continue receiving medical care.

The deputy's name and updated medical condition was not released.

Sheriff's officials said the deputy, 36, is assigned to the sheriff's District 4 area and has been on the force since December 2000.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police: 513-851-6000.

