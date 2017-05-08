Man accused of trying to kill deputy faces judge

The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.Full Story >
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.Full Story >
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.Full Story >
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.Full Story >
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.Full Story >
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.Full Story >
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."Full Story >
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."Full Story >
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.Full Story >
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.Full Story >