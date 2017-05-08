Teen on bicycle struck by car in Middletown

A 14-year-old was was injured after being struck by a car on Sunday.

It happened at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Highland Street around 3 p.m.

Investigators said Alex Shields, 21, was traveling eastbound on Roosevelt Blvd., when he struck Chris Taylor, 14.

Taylor was riding a bicycle southbound on Highland in the crosswalk of Roosevelt.

Shields entered the intersection on a green light, hitting Taylor, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Taylor was flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

Shields was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Hamilton Post at (513) 863-4608.

