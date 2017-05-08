Hamilton County Coroner to discuss 2016 drug overdose numbers - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Hamilton County Coroner to discuss 2016 drug overdose numbers

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Hamilton County Coroner is planning to hold a news conference to discuss the drug overdose numbers from 2016. 

Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco will also be speaking about the amounts and types of drugs submitted to the crime lab last year.

The news conference is set for 10 a.m. on Monday.

