Jury reaches verdict in trial for man accused in fatal hit-and-run of runner

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of hitting and killing a participant in the 7 Hills Run/Walk in 2015.

Thomas Stidhum, 24, is accused of crashing into 57-year-old Catherine Chatfield before fleeing the scene in December 2015. He faces multiple charges including aggravated vehicular homicide.

Chatfield, 57, died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center shortly after a 2005 Chrysler 300 jumped the curb and hit her on the sidewalk on Dorchester Avenue near Reading Road.

According to investigators, the suspect took off his license plates and took off running.

Stidhum's defense has insisted that he was not the person behind the wheel.

