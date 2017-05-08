Former Miami U officer indicted on gross sexual imposition, abduction charges

A former Miami University officer is facing charges of gross sexual imposition, abduction and kidnapping.

Dustin Young was indicted on April 26, according to court documents.

The documents state he was indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition, one count of kidnapping and two counts of kidnapping, all felony offenses.

Young has since resigned from the police department, according to Miami University officials.

According to court documents, the alleged incidents happened between Aug. 1, 2016 and Nov. 12, 2016.

FOX19 NOW is working to gather more details on this developing story.

