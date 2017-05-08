Police looking for two suspects wanted for identity theft

Cincinnati police are searching for two male suspects wanted for identity theft.

According to police, for two days starting on Wednesday, April 27, one suspect went to numerous Credit Union locations in the Tri-State area and attempted to steal money from the victim’s account using a counterfeit Illinois ID.

The suspect was able to withdraw $2,000 from the victim’s account.

Police said the other suspect on Friday, March 10, arrived at Kemba Credit Union on Vine Street to take out a fraudulent loan, resulting in loss to the credit union of over $5,000.

The suspect provided the financial institution with a counterfeit Georgia driver’s license with his photo on it.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detective Mark Peters at 513-352-3546 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

