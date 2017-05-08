2 streetcars out of service after collision

Two Cincinnati streetcars are out of service after colliding Sunday evening.

According to a city memo, the Cincinnati Bell Connector vehicles were involved in a collision in the service yard where they're stored.

No injuries were reported.

Both streetcars have been taken out of service while repairs are underway. Damage to both streetcars is extensive, according to the memo.

Only three streetcars are left in operation.

Transportation officials say service delays are expected while the work is done.

