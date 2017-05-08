UC's Final Four team to be honored

UC’s Final Four team is going into the Greater Cincinnati Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 1991-92 team finished 29-5 overall, winning a share of the Great Midwest Conference regular-season crown and claiming the league's tournament title before making the program's sixth Final Four appearance.

The squad's road to the Final Four included tournament wins over Delaware, Michigan State, Texas El-Paso and Memphis before falling to Michigan in the national semifinal in Minneapolis.

The team, celebrating its 25-year anniversary during the 2016-17 campaign, was recognized at halftime of the UConn home game on February 4.

The team will be inducted Tuesday May 9 at Receptions in Fairfield.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.