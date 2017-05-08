Mike's Carwash partners with Big Brothers, Big Sisters for charity car wash day

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

The gaming market continued to grow in 2016, with mobile gaming leading and PC gaming coming in a close second. Virtual reality gaming was held back by high prices of hardware and esports and video content continued to grow.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Americans are notoriously overworked. It's important to take a step back and create time for leisure activities you enjoy.

Mike's Carwash will partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters for the eighth year in a row to raise money for their youth mentoring programs in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

On Saturday, May 13, the company will donate half the proceeds of all Ultimate and Works washes sold throughout the day. There will also be donation buckets on site at all locations to allow customers the opportunity to contribute a personal donation, if they desire to do so. All proceeds and donations will benefit eight local Big Brothers Big Sisters chapters.

The fundraiser will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at all 19 Mike's Carwash locations. Bigs and Littles, media personalities, radio stations and other special guests will be on site with free food samples and coupons throughout the day at all Mike's Carwash locations.

"We are so appreciative of all of our team members, customers, media partners and other local businesses that support the event and allow us to continue this fundraiser year after year," says Mike Dahm, president of Mike's Carwash. "This day is all about raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters and supporting their mission of providing children facing adversity with strong relationships and positive change. We are praying for good weather and encourage everyone to come get a wash and give a future."

For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been empowering children to succeed through mentorship programs. They are proof that caring role models really do make a difference. According to national research, Little Brothers and Sisters are 46 percent less likely to begin using illegal drugs, 27 percent less likely to begin using alcohol and 52 percent less likely to skip school.

Founded in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1948, Mike's Carwash is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio. The company is known for its state-of-the-art carwash technology, friendly customer service and its dedication to the communities it serves.

Mike's has locations in Evansville, Fort Wayne, Jeffersonville and Mishawaka, Ind., Cincinnati, and Dayton, OH., and Florence, Ky.