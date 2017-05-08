Cinnabon offers nurses free treats during National Nurses Week

Also on FOX19.com

National Nurses Week is celebrated beginning May 6 and ending on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale.

Cinnabon will "thank you" to nurses with a free cinnamon roll.

Participating Cinnabon Bakeries will offer a free Cinnabon classic cinnamon roll, MiniBon, or a four-count of the newest treat, BonBites, to nurses with a medical ID badge.

To find the nearest Cinnabon location, click here.

National Nurses Week falls on Florence Nightingale's birthday because she is considered the founder of modern nursing.

