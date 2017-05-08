Cinnabon offers nurses free treats during National Nurses Week - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Cinnabon offers nurses free treats during National Nurses Week

By Rob Williams, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Photo: Twitter/Cinnabon) (Photo: Twitter/Cinnabon)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

National Nurses Week is celebrated beginning May 6 and ending on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale.

Cinnabon will "thank you" to nurses with a free cinnamon roll. 

Participating Cinnabon Bakeries will offer a free Cinnabon classic cinnamon roll, MiniBon, or a four-count of the newest treat, BonBites, to nurses with a medical ID badge.

To find the nearest Cinnabon location, click here

National Nurses Week falls on Florence Nightingale's birthday because she is considered the founder of modern nursing. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly