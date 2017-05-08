Report: 500K Tri-State vehicles have unfixed safety recalls

Half a million drivers on Tri-State roads could be driving a vehicle without knowing about a potentially dangerous recall like a defective ignition switch or faulty airbag.

One in every four cars have an unfixed recall, according to Christopher Basso, a spokesperson for CARFAX.

Recalls have spiked in the last few years and people are often unaware their vehicle has an issue.

MAP: Ohio cities most like to have vehicles with recalls

FOX19 NOW's Catherine Bodak drove around the Tri-State with Basso, and it didn't take long to find a car that had a recall.

The first vehicle they encountered was a Toyota Forefunner SUV. After entering the license plate number into the MyCarfax app, the database identified a recalled issue: The accelerator pedal could stick to the floor mat.

"This vehicle may not be able to slow down and we've seen this cause crashes and worse with this vehicle," Basso said.

According to CARFAX, SUVs, like the Forerunner found, have the most unfixed safety recalls in the Tri-State.

The company uses recall information reported by vehicle manufacturers and compares it with number of vehicles registered in each state.

Nationally, CARFAX reports there are 63 million cars on the road with unfixed safety recalls.

The massive worldwide Takata airbag recall put the spotlight on the problem, but Basso said there are hundreds of recalls out there.

Katie Phillips had no clue her 2004 Mercury Monterey minivan had two open recalls.

One of the recalls was an output shaft that could fail and cause the minivan to lose power without warning. The other, the third-row seat may not fully latch. In the event of a crash, the unlatched seat could increase risk of injury.

Both recalls left Phillips worried about her family's safety.

"I've got six kids and my husband, the idea that something bad could happen," she said. "I had no idea they had recalls on them, so I'll definitely have to look into that."



CARFAX manufacturers are more focused on vehicle safety, which can lead to many recalls.

Manufacturers are working to improve the notification process, but with more and more recalls announced, it can be white noise to consumers.

Basso said we also often don't prioritize getting the problems fixed.

"In most cases, those fixes take less than a day," he said.

To check for unfixed recalls on your car, you can use the free MyCarfax app or you can use the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.

The app also provides information about vehicle maintenance such as oil changes, tire rotation and car registration.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.