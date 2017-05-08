513 Day: 19 Things We Love About Cincinnati - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

513 Day: 19 Things We Love About Cincinnati

Posted by Nathan Vicar, Digital Content Producer
513 Day is Saturday. (File)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

With the area code 513, May 13 is quickly becoming a celebratory day for the Queen City.  

This year's 513 Day will be Saturday. 

From chili to ice cream, the zoo and Kings Island, there's so much to celebrate in Cincinnati.

Mobile users: Click here to see our slideshow of everything we love about Cincinnati.

