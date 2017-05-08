5 hurt after car hits pole - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

5 hurt after car hits pole

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
(FOX19 NOW/Mike Buckingham) (FOX19 NOW/Mike Buckingham)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Five people are recovering after a car crashed into a pole.

The crash happened on Evans Street near River Road at around 4 p.m.

Two of the five people were seriously injured, police said.

Crews had to cut at least one of the victims from the vehicle.

No word on the condition of the victims.

