Police searching for Avondale shooting suspect

Police block off Ridgeway Avenue near Reading Road. (FOX19 NOW)

An Avondale man is recovering after being shot twice in the lower extremities Monday, Cincinnati police said.

Police responded to the shooting just after 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Ridgeway Avenue near Reading Road.

The victim, described to be in his 30s, was taken to UC Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No word as to what prompted the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Police said they are looking for a male black suspect, approximately five feet six inches tall. He was possibly last seen driving away in a beige station wagon.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.