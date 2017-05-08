Exceptional cold in Cincinnati Monday

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

At 6:54 a.m. Monday, the temperature fell to 30 degrees in Cincinnati. This tied the record for the lowest temperature ever recorded on May 8. The last time it was this cold on this date was way back in 1947.

Though not unheard of, a freeze this late in the spring is quite unusual. The latest the temperature has ever hit 32 degrees in Cincinnati is May 25. The latest we’ve seen temperatures below 32 degrees is May 19.

However, the normal date for our last freeze is April 16 and 90 percent of the time, our last freeze occurs before May 2. Our normal low temperature for May 8 is 51 degrees.



It does appear this will be our last freeze of the season though. There are no signs of temperatures anywhere near as cold over the next seven days and the long range forecast looks to be a warmer than normal pattern. It appears it’s finally safe to start planting your favorite flowers.

We passed another significant date on Saturday. May 6 is the latest date we’ve ever seen measurable snow fall in Cincinnati. With temperatures now on the rise again, it’s safe to say that we will not be seeing snow in the Tri-State anytime soon. The earliest snow has fallen in the fall? October 19.

