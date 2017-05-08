Exceptional cold in Cincinnati Monday

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
Donna is also the most powerful cyclone ever recorded in the month of May in the Southern Hemisphere.Full Story >
Donna is also the most powerful cyclone ever recorded in the month of May in the Southern Hemisphere.Full Story >
Despite the ice, temperatures in the area were around 60 degrees Monday.Full Story >
Despite the ice, temperatures in the area were around 60 degrees Monday.Full Story >
Torrential rains and melting snow have already flooded more than 2,000 homes across Quebec, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,500 people.Full Story >
Torrential rains and melting snow have already flooded more than 2,000 homes across Quebec, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,500 people.Full Story >