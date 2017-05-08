Water main break floods street near UC

A water main break flooded and damaged Shields Street near Vine Street Monday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. on the University of Cincinnati campus near the zoo.

Crews capped the water by 6:30 p.m., but several nearby buildings, including Kettering and Holmes halls, remained without water.

The break left a large hole and a several cracks in the road.

Officials said it could take 24 hours to repair the issue.

