Starving, neglected horse rescued in Brown Co.

A horse is being nursed back to health after caregivers say the animal was rescued from neglecting owners in Brown County.

Wilson the horse is now under the care of Fighting Chance Rescue in Hammersville. The non-profit organization says Wilson was initially afraid of humans, but is well behaved and “just needed someone to give him a chance.”

Fighting Chance Rescue has been updating on the horse’s condition on their Facebook page.

Wilson has overcome extreme starvation and infection. His hair is patchy and he likely has season alopecia that’s made worse by a lacking immune system, according to rescuers.

If you'd like to help with Wilson's medical expenses, head to the Fighting Chance Facebook page.

