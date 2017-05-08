More than 50 vehicles targeted in string of vandalism

St. Bernard Police are investigating dozens of vehicle vandalism reports that came in over the weekend.

The vandal targeted cars all over the area and went after both new and old vehicles.

It appears that the vehicles may have been keyed. Some of the cuts are barely visible while others ruined the paint.

"It's just nonsense. It's absolutely nonsense. There is no reason for anyone to do something like that," Ellen Makras, a victim of the vandalism, said. "It's sad. The whole thing is sad, that the world has come to this."

Around 50 to 60 people reported that their cars were targeted.

Chris Edwards said that he caught the vandal in the act Saturday night. He and a friend were sitting in a car on Jackson Avenue when a black SUV pulled up in front of them and went to work.



"We saw him reach out the driver's side window, and that's when he keyed the vehicle," Edwards said.



Edwards said that he jumped out after the man, but the car took off.



"It's upsetting. It's pathetic that somebody would do something like that," Edwards said.

Affected drivers are looking at paying a hefty price to repair the damage. Several of the victims said that estimates are coming in at around a thousand dollars and up.



A few families are really feeling the heat with two, three and even four of their cars vandalized.



"For something as pitiful as that, it's going to cost people a lot of money, so hopefully they can catch this guy," Edwards said.

Police are on the hunt for the criminal. They are scouring through surveillance footage and are investigating every tip and every lead.



"If our police can find them, they will," Makras said.

FOX19 NOW is hearing of other reports of similar vandalism in nearby areas, like Reading, Elmwood Place and Deer Park.

If you believe you are a victim or if you have any information, you are asked to call your local police department.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.