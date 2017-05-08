Little interest in Cincinnati's 'Entertainment Districts'

Two “Entertainment Districts” were expected to double Cincinnati’s bar and restaurant scene, but so far, no communities have applied for the special permit.

In 2015 Governor John Kasich signed an open container bill that would allow guests to walk outside with open containers of alcohol in the entertainment districts.

City council then approved two districts for Cincinnati surrounding Over-the-Rhine and The Banks.

Councilman Kevin Flynn believes no one wants the entertainment district in their backyard. He said Cincinnati does not have a true entertainment area because many have bars and apartments with families mixed together.

“So when you think of having an open container, people roaming the streets, there’s that push and pull,” he said.

