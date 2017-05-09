Huge backups I-75 in downtown Cincinnati, NB I-71/75 in NKY due to semi crash

Expect major delays during your morning commute Tuesday on both sides of Interstate 75 in downtown Cincinnati and northbound I-71/75 in northern Kentucky.

A semi tractor-trailer crashed into a wall on northbound I-75 near Linn Street in Cincinnati just before 4 a.m., spilling package of electronics across the highway. A small fuel leak also was reported.

Three northbound I-75 lanes are closed near Linn Street, and the far left southbound lane is blocked in the area.

VIDEO: Multiple-vehicle crash causing major backup on I75 at Linn Street. No word on injuries, lots of debris on road. We're live on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/wl8R7YIQAS — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) May 9, 2017

Earlier, authorities closed the entire northbound side of I-75 for about 30 minutes between northbound I-71 and Ezzard Charles Drive.

Drivers are now squeezing by in a a single lane. Police said they expect to open all but one lane soon.

Traffic, however, remains backed up into northern Kentucky, where cars are sitting bumper-to-bumper to the 12th Street exit in Covington.

Motorists are advised to detour around the area until further notice by taking:

Eastbound I-275 to northbound I-471 out of northern Kentucky to get into downtown Cincinnati via northbound I-71. To continue north, stay on I-71 and take either westbound Norwood Lateral or westbound I-275 to return to northbound I-75

Northbound I-71 along Fort Washington Way and exit into downtown Cincinnati from northbound I-71.

5th Street exit into Covington and cross the Ohio River into downtown Cincinnati via the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge.

The semi driver suffered an arm injury in the crash, police said.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to recover, they confirmed.

Update: CPD hopes to get all but one I-75 lane open by 6:30am. Live updates/detours on @FOX19 Now. @CincyTraffic19 pic.twitter.com/kYfaq8lL6d — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) May 9, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.