Crash snarls EB I-275 at Loveland-Madeira Road

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
SYMMES TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A crash is blocking eastbound Interstate 275 at Loveland-Madeira Road near the Hamilton-Clermont county line, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

Traffic is getting by in one lane to the far right.

No immediate injuries were reported when two vehicles collided about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatchers.

Rescue crews from Symmes Township and Miami Township fire departments are on scene.

