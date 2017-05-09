Crash snarls EB I-275 at Loveland-Madeira Road

A crash is blocking eastbound Interstate 275 at Loveland-Madeira Road near the Hamilton-Clermont county line, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

Traffic is getting by in one lane to the far right.

No immediate injuries were reported when two vehicles collided about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatchers.

Rescue crews from Symmes Township and Miami Township fire departments are on scene.

Acc. now on EB 275 at Loveland Madeira is SHUT DOWN a car spun out in left lane; traffic getting by on ramp & rt pic.twitter.com/dQkGtL6b9K — FOX19 (@FOX19) May 9, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.