Middle school students charged for Instagram post about gun

Two Butler County students are charged with inducing panic following a post to social media.

Sheriff Richard Jones said one Edgewood Middle School student posted a picture of a firearm on social media with the caption, “ready.”

Another student, “liked” the post, then texted a friend and stated he was going to bring a gun to school in his hoodie, according to investigators.

School officials contacted the sheriff's office.

"We take this very serious, it is not a joke," said Sheriff Jones. "I don’t understand why kids think they won’t get in trouble for such serious allegations. I encourage parents to talk to their kids, let them know if they make allegations of bringing dangerous weapons to school, they will go to jail."

At least one student was suspended for "liking" the photo of the gun on Instagram. Since receiving the notice, the family said the school dropped the suspension and there will be no repercussions for the child’s actions.

The names of the juveniles criminally charged in the case have not been released.

The sheriff said several parents kept their children home after rumors of the allegation spread.

One juvenile was charged with misdemeanor, inducing panic; the other was charged with felony inducing panic.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.